Austin Barnes continues to put big numbers in Dodgers' 6-2 spring training win over Angels

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers designated right-handed reliever Josh Fields for assignment and claimed left-handed reliever Donnie Hart from the Baltimore Orioles. With the possibility that Stripling could replace Clayton Kershaw in the starting rotation early in the season, the Dodgers believed Hart would be more likely than Fields to pitch multiple innings. Hart, 28, a 27th-round pick, has made 93 major league appearances over three years, with a 3.43 ERA and 1.500 WHIP. … Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager could return to camp Friday, but he was told to stay home again Thursday. “Just making sure he is not contagious,” Roberts said. “He just has some type of sickness. I don’t want to say flu. I don’t know exactly what it is. The trainers want him to be away for a couple days and get on medication.”