Austin Barnes continues to put big numbers in Dodgers' 6-2 spring training win over Angels

The Dodgers beat the Angels 6-2 on Thursday in a spring-training game. They are 7-5-1 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes doubled, stole a base, and drove in two runs. He is batting .333 this spring, leading the team in runs batted in and tied for the lead in stolen bases. … Outfielder Cody Bellinger doubled and walked. In 18 plate appearances, he has reached base eight times, with four extra-base hits and one strikeout. ... The Angels’ Peter Bourjos, who has the inside track to win the fourth outfielder job, doubled in two at-bats – lowering his Cactus League average to .524. … Mike Trout tripled, on a shot that richocheted over the head of AJ Pollock and off the center-field wall. Coach Mike Gallego threw up a stop sign to keep him from trying to stretch the hit into an inside-the-park home run.
ON THE MOUND: Dodgers starter Ross Stripling and Angels starter Felix Pena each gave up two runs and four hits in three innings. … Six Dodgers relievers each threw a scoreless inning. Tony Cingrani was the only one to give up a hit: a single to Kaleb Cowart, followed by a pickoff of Cowart. … Angels reliever Luis Garcia faced seven batters, getting one out while giving up four walks, two hits and three runs.
EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers designated right-handed reliever Josh Fields for assignment and claimed left-handed reliever Donnie Hart from the Baltimore Orioles. With the possibility that Stripling could replace Clayton Kershaw in the starting rotation early in the season, the Dodgers believed Hart would be more likely than Fields to pitch multiple innings. Hart, 28, a 27th-round pick, has made 93 major league appearances over three years, with a 3.43 ERA and 1.500 WHIP. … Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager could return to camp Friday, but he was told to stay home again Thursday. “Just making sure he is not contagious,” Roberts said. “He just has some type of sickness. I don’t want to say flu. I don’t know exactly what it is. The trainers want him to be away for a couple days and get on medication.”
UP NEXT: vs. Kansas City Royals, Friday at 6 p.m. PST at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. No radio.