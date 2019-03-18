Joc Pederson hits a home run but Dodgers lose 9-8 to Brewers

ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill gave up three runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking none. Historically a slow starter who suffers through painful performances in spring training, Hill implemented a more rigorous throwing program during the offseason and believes it has made a difference. “It’s been much, much better than spring trainings before,” Hill said. “So I feel like I’m in a good spot.” … Caleb Ferguson had two strikeouts and a walk in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. The left-hander is a candidate to begin the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen.