Joc Pederson hits a home run but Dodgers lose 9-8 to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Dodgers 9-8 on Sunday at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers are 13-9-1 in Cactus League play.
ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill gave up three runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking none. Historically a slow starter who suffers through painful performances in spring training, Hill implemented a more rigorous throwing program during the offseason and believes it has made a difference. “It’s been much, much better than spring trainings before,” Hill said. “So I feel like I’m in a good spot.” … Caleb Ferguson had two strikeouts and a walk in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. The left-hander is a candidate to begin the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen.
AT THE PLATE: Joc Pederson hit a leadoff home run off right-hander Kyle Davies. It was Pederson’s third home run this spring. His other four hits have been doubles. … Chris Taylor slugged a three-run home run later in the first inning and added a leadoff double in the third inning. … Justin Turner went two for two and is batting .423 this spring.
EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went home sick at the beginning of Sunday’s game because of flu-like symptoms. Bench coach Bob Geren managed the team. … Yasmani Grandal was the latest former Dodger to face the club this spring, going 0 for 2 on Sunday. The catcher declined the Dodgers’ one-year, $17.9-million qualifying offer in November. He ended up signing a one-year deal worth $18.25-million guaranteed with the Brewers.
UP NEXT: Ross Stripling is scheduled to start and log five innings against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on Monday. The game will begin at 1 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA.