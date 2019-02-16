Dodgers minor-league coach opened family home to help catching prospect

He spent five weeks with the Barbary family that winter, from January until spring training. A woman from a local church tutored him in English on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The lessons lasted 90 minutes and sometimes included Ruiz speaking in front of groups. He would introduce himself, tell the audience where he was from and what he did for a living, the basics. Raquel, a schoolteacher, had Ruiz speak in front of her class. The repetition helped.