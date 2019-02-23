Clayton Kershaw dealing with arm 'irritation,' Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt says

Rick Honeycutt had a premonition Monday. The Dodgers pitching coach was not with the team in Arizona — he was home recovering from back surgery — but he knew something was not right with Clayton Kershaw when he watched Kershaw’s live batting practice session on video. Honeycutt called him afterward.
“I just wanted to make sure where he was at that day, and he didn’t sound great that day,” said Honeycutt, who arrived at Camelback Ranch on Saturday. “So it felt like something was maybe just hopefully not right that day.”
Honeycutt found out it was more than a one-day issue. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw is dealing with “an arm kind of thing.” Honeycutt called it “irritation” and indicated Kershaw is dealing with a joint ailment. He added Kershaw is taking medication.
Kershaw has not thrown since tossing a bullpen session Wednesday and has been limited to gym workouts. The hope, as Kershaw said Friday, is that he will resume throwing at the start of the week.
“Kersh is going to power through whatever,” Honeycutt said. “And it wasn’t like you saw anything that jumped out of the video that would say, ‘Whoa, something’s not right.’ …
“It’s a feel. It’s a feeling of the throws being proper, and it’s not that you see something mechanical that’s the issue. It’s more, I think, what’s just going on inside the joint right now.”
Kershaw began spring training with a bullpen session last week. He was named the Dodgers’ opening day starter for a franchise-record ninth consecutive season Tuesday — in between his live bullpen session and his last bullpen Wednesday. Roberts said he was not aware of Kershaw’s discomfort until after Wednesday’s bullpen session. He was given the day off and has not thrown a baseball since Wednesday.
“You want spring training to be as positive as possible, so you want things to keep progressing,” Honeycutt said. “And I knew there would be valleys in his progression. You just wanted it to be positive, but I just wanted to know. Mark [Prior, bullpen coach] kept me informed every day with how guys were looking and how things were going. But I just wanted to talk to him basically more than anything.”