Clayton Kershaw shut down indefinitely, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says

“When he says he doesn’t feel right, you’re looking at the calendar, just to push things back is prudent and that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Roberts, who maintained he isn’t alarmed by the development. “So to say when he’s going to throw his next ’pen, I can’t say right now. And we’re sort of leaving that to him and the trainers to figure out when that is. But right now, to just kind of step away, give him a couple days, I think that’s what we want to do.”