Dodgers cough up lead late to fall to D-backs 6-5 in exhibition game

ON THE MOUND: Brock Stewart gave up a solo homer to Domingo Leyba and walked a batter in the first inning but looked sharp in a one-two-three second. Reliever Yimi Garcia, limited to 25 games last season in his return from Tommy John surgery, struck out two of three in the fourth and has now struck out six of the nine batters he has faced in three spring games. “He’s on a mission—you see it every time he takes the ball,” Roberts said of Garcia. “The ball is coming out well. His command is really good, and he’s sequencing his pitches the right way.” Top pitching prospect Dustin May allowed two hits, struck out one and walked one in two scoreless innings.