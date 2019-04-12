Dodgers Dugout: Second verse, same as the first

Ross: Who better to ask than “The Penguin” himself who says, “I wanted to do it more than anything else, so I worked hard. Determined and went through each stage. I was fortunate because only 3% of players drafted reach the majors. My body fat was 5%, the lowest of any athlete I have heard .” Cey was a six-time All-Star with the Dodgers (1971-1982) for whom he hit 228 home runs, second to the 270 by Eric Karros in L. A. Dodgers history. In 1976, Ron recorded a song, “Playing the Third Base Bag.” It made its debut on the public-address system in Vero Beach at an exhibition game. As the song ended, Cey's father-in-law commented, “Is there anything that boy can't do?”