Dodgers Dugout: A closer look at the first half of the season

The second half of the season begins today (yes, I know we are more than halfway through the season. Work with me here). Let’s look back at the first half. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball (60-32) and a 13 ½ game lead over Arizona in the NL West. It would have been nice if they hadn’t lost three games in a row heading into the break, but it’s not anything to lose sleep over. I saw some people comment that this proves they can’t beat a good team, and I have one question for those people: What color is the sky in your world?