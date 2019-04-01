Dodgers Dugout: Security remains a concern for some fans at Dodger Stadium

Full disclosure: My wife and I were being harassed by two guys a few seasons ago. They wouldn’t stop. I reported it to an usher, who alerted security. Their response: to move my wife and I to worse seats. Which made no sense to me. If someone breaks into my house and I call the police, they don’t tell me to move to a new house, they go after the burglars. I refused, and security eventually made the two men move to a different section. I wrote a letter to the Dodgers, and to their credit, they took care of the situation to my satisfaction and I find the ushers and security I have talked to since then to be extremely helpful.