Dodgers Dugout: Save Clayton Kershaw for the season, not for opening day

Opening day starter: So, with Kershaw and Buehler not even pitching yet, who gets the opening day nod? Rich Hill? Kenta Maeda? Hyun-Jin Ryu? I have a crazy idea. I remember 1981, when Jerry Reuss and Burt Hooton were ailing and the Dodgers had no veteran ready to start opening day. They turned to this young left-hander named Fernando Valenzuela. He did pretty well for himself, I believe. So, while the parallels aren’t perfect, why not young left-hander Julio Urias? I know, I know, you can’t make a decision because something worked out well almost 40 years ago. But it’s fun to think about things like that. After all, Urias is pitching great this spring.