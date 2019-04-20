Dylan Floro has been a standout in the Dodgers bullpen

Roberts said Rich Hill will likely make his second rehab start Monday in extended spring training at the club’s facility in Phoenix because weather and logistics make the team’s minor league affiliates unfavorable destinations. The Dodgers want Hill to log six innings and 90 pitches before coming off the injured list. Hill, who has been out with a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, tossed four scoreless innings in his first rehab start Wednesday for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. … The Dodgers optioned right-hander Josh Sborz to Oklahoma City on Saturday to make room on the roster for Hyun-Jin Ryu, who started against the Brewers. Sborz spent six days with the club without making his major league debut.