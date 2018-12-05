Paul Goldschmidt leaves NL West — and Dodgers path to a 7th straight title gets easier

Goldschmidt, 31, leaves the Diamondbacks a year ahead of free agency. His departure signals a realization from Arizona’s front office that their team, which stood in first place in the West on Sept. 1 before sagging to an 82-victory campaign, required an overhaul. Pitcher Patrick Corbin accepted a six-year, $140-million contract with Washington earlier this week, and the team is not expected to re-sign outfielder A.J. Pollock. The Diamondbacks are interested in dumping pitcher Zack Greinke, who left the Dodgers for a six-year, $206.5-million contract after the 2015 season.