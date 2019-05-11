Dodgers' Joc Pederson has a home run stat that boggles the mind

Caleb Ferguson will make his second rehab appearance for triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. The left-hander tossed a scoreless inning for single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, striking out two and walking one. He was put on the injured list with a strained oblique April 28. ...Tony Cingrani, the Dodgers’ other left-handed reliever on a rehab assignment, will remain with Oklahoma City until he pitches in back-to-back games and logs more than an inning in an outing, Roberts said. Cingrani has appeared in three rehab outings, one for Rancho Cucamonga and two for Oklahoma City. He’s tossed three scoreless innings.