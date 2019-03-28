Brock Stewart gets final spot on Dodgers' opening-day roster

Buehler is scheduled to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He last took the mound on Monday for a simulated game at Angel Stadium, where he tossed four innings. His spring training was disrupted early by an ailment the Dodgers have declined to specify. Urias logged four perfect innings in the final game of the preseason Freeway Series on Wednesday. The Dodgers will practice caution with the left-hander, who underwent shoulder surgery less than two years ago. He’s likely to make just one start before going to the bullpen.