Brock Stewart gets final spot on Dodgers' opening-day roster

A few hours before they took the field at Dodger Stadium to begin the 2019 season against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers on Thursday morning announced their opening-day roster — and Brock Stewart is on it.
Stewart will occupy the only vacancy that had been up for grabs over the final few days of spring training. The right-hander will begin the season serving as a long man in the Dodgers’ bullpen. The Dodgers wanted someone who could pitch multiple innings in that spot because Julio Urias and Walker Buehler, two-fifths of the starting rotation, will be limited in the early going.
Buehler is scheduled to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He last took the mound on Monday for a simulated game at Angel Stadium, where he tossed four innings. His spring training was disrupted early by an ailment the Dodgers have declined to specify. Urias logged four perfect innings in the final game of the preseason Freeway Series on Wednesday. The Dodgers will practice caution with the left-hander, who underwent shoulder surgery less than two years ago. He’s likely to make just one start before going to the bullpen.
Stewart, 27, allowed 12 earned runs in nine outings with the Dodgers last season. He made seven of those appearances as a reliever. He owns a 4.84 career earned-run average in 80 major-league innings.
Here is the Dodgers’ 25-man roster:
PITCHERS
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Ross Stripling
Kenta Maeda
Walker Buehler
Julio Urias
Brock Stewart
Yimi Garcia
Dylan Floro
Scott Alexander
Caleb Ferguson
Pedro Baez
Joe Kelly
Kenley Jansen
CATCHERS
Austin Barnes
Russell Martin
INFIELDERS
Max Muncy
David Freese
Enrique Hernandez
Corey Seager
Justin Turner
Chris Taylor
OUTFIELDERS
Cody Bellinger
A.J. Pollock
Joc Pederson
Alex Verdugo
INJURED LIST
LHP Clayton Kershaw (10-day, left shoulder inflammation)
LHP Rich Hill (10-day, left knee sprain)
LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder impingement)