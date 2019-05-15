Padres rookie Chris Paddack is outdueled by Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers

Paddack arrived at Dodger Stadium with a 1.55 earned-run average, the second-lowest mark for any starter with at least 40 innings. He had yielded seven earned runs in seven starts. On Tuesday, he learned the perils in facing the National League West’s best offense. Paddack gave up six runs in 4-2/3 innings, serving up a pair of two-run homers in the third inning, one to Joc Pederson and a second to Cody Bellinger.