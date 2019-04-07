Dodgers recall right-hander Dennis Santana and send Brock Stewart to minors

The Dodgers swapped right-handers with triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, recalling Dennis Santana from the minor-league affiliate and optioning Brock Stewart.
The move comes after the Dodgers used six of their eight relievers on Friday and five on Saturday in wins to begin their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
Santana is a right-handed starter the Dodgers will use as a long man out of the bullpen as they did with Stewart. The 27-year-old Stewart stumbled in the role, giving up eight runs in four innings across three appearances. Stewart has been optioned from the majors to the minors 17 times since 2016.
Santana, who turns 23 next week, is the Dodgers’ No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America. He gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in relief in his debut at Coors Field last June. It was his only big-league appearance. He was then placed on the injured list with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder and missed the remainder of the season.
Santana joins the Dodgers after not appearing in a game for Oklahoma City. He and Stewart were the finalists for the final spot in the Dodgers’ bullpen.