Clayton Kershaw likely will make another start in minors before rejoining Dodgers

Kershaw could officially join the Dodgers during their current road trip, possibly next week in St. Louis, but said he will probably make a second rehab start in the minors before coming off the 10-day injured list after a bout with shoulder inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that was a likely scenario. He said where that second outing will occur hasn’t been determined, but that a return by Kershaw to Oklahoma City was likely. Before that, the star left-hander is to throw a bullpen session Saturday in Denver.