Dodgers continue their hot start with home run-powered victory over Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, the two clubs widely predicted to occupy the top spots in the National League West by season’s end, met for the first time in 2019 on Friday. The encounter, doubling as the Rockies’ home opener at Coors Field, was the first of 19 scheduled clashes and their first since meeting in a Game 163 at Dodger Stadium last October. It served as a snapshot of the teams’ divergent starts.