Dodgers' A.J. Pollock hits first homer of the spring in 7-5 loss to Royals

Kansas City 7, Dodgers 5
AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Joc Pederson hit a home run. In 20 Cactus League at-bats, Pederson has two hits — both home runs — and 10 strikeouts. … Outfielder A.J. Pollock hit his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot. Pollock, a candidate to bat leadoff this season, also walked twice.
ON THE MOUND: The last Dodgers pitcher not named Clayton Kershaw to start on opening day? That would be Vicente Padilla, in 2010. Now, with Kershaw working his way back from shoulder inflammation, Hyun-Jin Ryu could get the Dodgers’ opening day start March 28. Ryu pitched three shutout innings on Friday. He has pitched six innings this spring, giving up no runs and no walks, with six strikeouts. … Converted outfielder Stetson Allie, throwing as hard as 99 mph, faced four batters. Two walked.
EXTRA BASES: Shortstop Corey Seager returned to camp Friday after staying away for two days because of what Roberts said was a flu-like illness. “He finally got a chance to eat yesterday,” manager Dave Roberts said. … Catcher Russell Martin, who has not played since Feb. 26 because of a sore back, could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday. … Roberts was particularly excited to see Maury Wills, 86, join the Dodgers at camp Friday. Roberts wears No. 30 in honor of Wills, the 1962 National League most valuable player. “He let me wear 30,” Roberts said. “I’m trying to do right by him.”
UP NEXT: vs. Mariners, on Saturday at noon at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 1020 (Spanish); no English radio.