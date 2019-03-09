Dodgers' A.J. Pollock hits first homer of the spring in 7-5 loss to Royals

EXTRA BASES: Shortstop Corey Seager returned to camp Friday after staying away for two days because of what Roberts said was a flu-like illness. “He finally got a chance to eat yesterday,” manager Dave Roberts said. … Catcher Russell Martin, who has not played since Feb. 26 because of a sore back, could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday. … Roberts was particularly excited to see Maury Wills, 86, join the Dodgers at camp Friday. Roberts wears No. 30 in honor of Wills, the 1962 National League most valuable player. “He let me wear 30,” Roberts said. “I’m trying to do right by him.”