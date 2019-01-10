Source: Grandal, Brewers agree to $18.25M, 1-year deal

Milwaukee made a surprising run to the NL Central title last year and reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, losing to the Dodgers in Game 7. Grandal was just 2 for 11 with no RBIs in the series, then went 1 for 5 with no RBIs in the World Series loss to Boston. Grandal also struggled defensively in the postseason with a number of untimely passed balls, though he had been considered a strong defender and pitch framer.