Dodgers again struggle to score in third consecutive loss to the Cardinals

Besides those sequences, Maeda was effective. The right-hander was also efficient. He held the Cardinals to the two runs on four hits through five innings with 69 pitches. There were no obvious signs of looming trouble. The crash arrived abruptly in the sixth after Pederson’s breakthrough. It started with Paul Goldschmidt landing a bloop single in front of a diving Chris Taylor in center field. Next, DeJong lofted a fly ball down the left-field line. Pederson sprinted over and decided to take a chance, diving for the ball. He didn’t reach it and the ball rolled to the wall. DeJong ended up at third with an RBI triple.