Dodgers again struggle to score in third consecutive loss to the Cardinals

For a week and a half, the Dodgers accumulated astounding offensive feats and streaks and records not seen in years, if not decades, if not ever. They collected them against three National League West opponents, a trio not expected to threaten them for division supremacy or to make a playoff run. They were riding high.
Over the last three nights at Busch Stadium, however, the competition stiffened and two different kinds of streaks developed.
For 18 innings, from the fifth inning Monday until the sixth inning Wednesday, the Dodgers didn’t score a run. The drought finally ended when Joc Pederson muscled a solo home run off Jack Flaherty. That wasn’t enough to break the losing streak that reached three games with a 7-2 loss.
The Dodgers (8-5) arrived in Missouri for the four-game series with 24 home runs from 10 different players in 10 games. They owned a league-leading plus-36 run differential. The 84 runs in their first 10 games ranked third all-time. After three nights opposite the Cardinals, they’ve been outscored 15 to five.
The Cardinals (7-5) seized the lead against Kenta Maeda in the second inning. Marcell Ozuna led off with a scorched double, stole third base, and scored on Yadier Molina’s groundout. The gap was doubled in the fourth when Dexter Fowler floated a two-out single to shallow right field. The poke was enough to score Paul DeJong.
Besides those sequences, Maeda was effective. The right-hander was also efficient. He held the Cardinals to the two runs on four hits through five innings with 69 pitches. There were no obvious signs of looming trouble. The crash arrived abruptly in the sixth after Pederson’s breakthrough. It started with Paul Goldschmidt landing a bloop single in front of a diving Chris Taylor in center field. Next, DeJong lofted a fly ball down the left-field line. Pederson sprinted over and decided to take a chance, diving for the ball. He didn’t reach it and the ball rolled to the wall. DeJong ended up at third with an RBI triple.
Two batters later, Molina continued his destruction of the Dodgers after collecting two run-scoring doubles Tuesday, cracking a two-run home run just over the wall in left field. The homers stretched the Cardinals’ lead to four and prompted Maeda’s exit.
Maeda ultimately couldn’t match Flaherty, a Harvard-Westlake High product who allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight without a walk in six innings. The Dodgers were able to inflate Flaherty’s pitch count early, thanks in large part to Justin Turner’s 14-pitch at-bat in the first inning. But Turner’s effort ended in an inning-ending double play and Flaherty settled down.
The right-hander didn’t allow a runner to reach second base until Pederson drove a 96 mph fastball into the Cardinals’ bullpen in the sixth. After beginning the season with home runs in 10 consecutive games, Pederson’s homer was the Dodgers’ first since Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. Max Muncy added another solo shot in the seventh inning, going to the opposite field against left-hander Tyler Webb.
Ozuna supplied the Cardinals’ response, slashing a hanging slider from right-hander JT Chargois 110 mph off the left-field foul pole for a two-run home run in the eighth inning. He pounded his chest and yelled into the Cardinals’ dugout as he trotted down the first-base line. The Cardinals were alive. The Dodgers, while no longer dormant, couldn’t match.