What's next for the Dodgers? Bryce Harper? J.T. Realmuto? A look at the possibilities

The Dodgers could sign Harper to a contract this winter with an unprecedented average annual value of $40 million that would put them about $15 million over the luxury-tax line for 2019 and draw a $3-million penalty — less than half the amount they sent to the Reds in last week’s trade — based on their commitments listed on Cot’s Baseball Contracts. The Dodgers treasure possessing the flexibility to acquire veteran contributors during the season, but midseason additions usually don’t significantly increase CBT payrolls. They could then have the penalty reset again when their payroll plummets for the 2020 season. Around $90 million is slated to come off the Dodgers’ CBT payroll next offseason (before the 2020 season), when the threshold jumps to $208 million.