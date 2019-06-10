Dodgers’ Joe Kelly throwing batters a curve by relying less on fastball

Dodgers starters have posted a quality start in 22 of their last 26 games since May 10 and are 18-2 with a 1.73 ERA and 173 strikeouts in the span. … Second baseman Enrique Hernandez had one single in three at-bats against Madison Bumgarner on Sunday to “lower” his career average against the Giants ace from .511 to .479 (23 for 48). … The Dodgers are 9-0-2 in their last 11 series. … Left fielder Joc Pederson injured his lower back on an eighth-inning slide into the plate while trying to score on a wild pitch on Saturday and did not play Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts said Peterson was feeling “considerably better” and was available to play if needed.