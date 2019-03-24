Manny Machado signing gives Padres a serious countenance

For six seasons, the Dodgers have ruled the National League West. The San Francisco Giants side-stepped them in 2014, collecting a third World Series championship in five years after reaching the playoffs as a wild-card entrant, but have faded in recent years. The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled a plug on their chances at contention last offseason when they traded first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and allowed outfielder A.J. Pollock to defect to Los Angeles. The Colorado Rockies have played in the the last two seasons, but their next division title will be their first.