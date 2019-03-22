Dodgers’ Rich Hill to miss scheduled start Saturday because of knee injury

Rich Hill was scheduled to start in the Dodgers’ final Cactus League game Saturday, but he said Friday the plan has been scrapped because of a knee injury, leaving his status for the start of the regular season in question.
Hill, 39, was the clear favorite to start on opening day earlier this week after Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler were ruled out. He reported to camp having altered his offseason throwing program, starting it earlier in the winter. He arrived having thrown more than 10 bullpen sessions and credited the change for his strong spring.
Hill has dealt with several injuries over his 14-year major league career, but he’s never missed time in the majors with a knee problem. Since reestablishing himself as a major leaguer in 2016, his stints on the injured list have been prompted by a groin injury and various blister problems.
If Hill cannot pitch on opening day, Hyun-Jin Ryu would get the start and become the first player not named Clayton Kershaw to make an opening-day start for the Dodgers since Vicente Padilla in 2010.