Will Smith’s homer sends Dodgers to third straight walk-off win over Rockies

The game was delayed for a few minutes in the first inning when a Bellinger line drive hit just beyond the protective netting that extends to the end of the first-base dugout struck a young woman in the head. Paramedics tended to the fan, who was sitting four rows from the field. After Bellinger flied out to end the inning, he checked on the fan before taking his position in right field. A Rockies player tossed a ball to a family member.