Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 3: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Game 2 rewind: Bullpen game blows up in grand fashion

In theory, the Dodgers’ decision to go with a bullpen game in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday made sense.

The club’s lockdown relief corps had just gotten a rare night off, thanks to Jack Flaherty’s seven-inning gem in Game 1. Walker Buehler was an option to make a more traditional start, but the Dodgers wanted to save him for Game 3 in New York instead.

So, they planned to run back the pitching plan that worked so well in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, when they staved off elimination by throwing a group-effort shutout from eight different pitchers.

The only problem: The Dodgers declined to deploy their highest-leverage relievers early in the game this time.

Continue reading here