Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 2: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Dodgers waste no time extending their dominance in NLCS Game 1 win

The Dodgers had been here before.

Coming off an emotional five-game division series against a National League West rival. Entering an NL Championship Series against a team with whom they were much less familiar. Four wins from reaching the World Series, and considered safe favorites to get there. But needing to regroup, and make a 48-hour shift from one series to the next.

In 2021, the Dodgers couldn’t do it. After defeating the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS, they lost Game 1 of the NLCS to the Atlanta Braves two days later. They never recovered. Their October ended early.

“We beat a really good team then and then played another really good team and lost, thinking that we could reset and get back into the flow,” recalled outfielder Mookie Betts, one of several holdovers from that 2021 team. “It doesn’t really work like that. I think it was a great learning experience for all of us.”

Three years later, they got to apply that knowledge this week.

