Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 6: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Freddie Freeman not in Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 6
As Freddie Freeman walked off the field following a round of batting practice during a Saturday off-day before Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, he and Dave Roberts had yet to discuss his status for Sunday’s potentially pennant-clinching game.
The dejected look on Freeman’s face, however, said enough.
As Roberts had hinted this week, Freeman was not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s Game 6, held out after recording just one hit in his previous 15 at-bats while battling a limiting sprained ankle.
“I’m not gonna compromise his health, or certainly winning a game tomorrow, if he’s not mentally and/or physically ready to go,” Roberts said during his off-day press conference.
Evidently, Freeman wasn’t.
The lineup news didn’t come as much of a surprise. Despite missing just two of the Dodgers’ first 10 games in these playoffs, while battling an ankle injury he said would typically require a four-to-six-week injured list stint in the regular season, Freeman’s play had started to slip during the New York phase of the NLCS.
The eight-time All-Star and former NL most valuable player was clearly not moving well. His ankle was not only hampering his swing, but preventing him from working through mechanical issues he’d felt at the plate as well.
And even though Freeman took several rounds of batting practice on Saturday, he didn’t look thrilled with how the ball was coming off his bat, repeatedly shaking his head as he talked with coaches between his trips inside the net.
“I do think the swing is compromised because of the ankle,” Roberts said of Freeman. “He’s grinding.”
Freeman still could be available off the bench. And the Dodgers are hoping that, if they advance to the World Series, the career .300 hitter will benefit from the extra rest.
But on Sunday, at least, they’ll have to try to get there without him at first base.
Here is the rest of the Dodgers’ lineup for Game 6, with Max Muncy shifting to first, Kiké Hernández taking over at third and Andy Pages in center field:
Michael Kopech will be the opener for Dodgers in Game 6 bullpen game
Dave Roberts said the Dodgers’ would be more aggressive with their high-leverage relievers in their Game 6 bullpen game.
Given who is opening, he wasn’t kidding.
The Dodgers will start Michael Kopech on Sunday, using the closest thing they had to a designated closer at the end of the regular season first out of the gate in Game 6.
Who the Dodgers turn to after Kopech isn’t clear. But the Game 6 plan will almost certainly look different than Game 2, when rookie starter Landon Knack entering the game in the second inning and gave up five runs in an eventual 7-3 loss.
Kopech is a former starting pitcher who only shifted to the bullpen this spring with the Chicago White Sox. Since being acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline, Kopech has been dominant with his 100 mph fastball, posting a 1.13 ERA in 24 regular-season outings, including six saves, and five scoreless outings in the playoffs.
Freddie Freeman is hurting, and the Dodgers need to keep him on the bench
NEW YORK — Freddie Freeman should not be playing right now. Doctors told him that his sprained ankle generally takes at least four weeks to heal. He has played on the ankle for two weeks now, and the results are getting worse.
In the sixth inning of Friday’s game, Freeman got three 97-mph fastballs. He tipped one foul. He swung and missed at the other two.
Can he still generate the power needed to be productive at bat?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t had an extra-base hit in a while.”
Game 5 rewind: Dodgers can’t overcome Jack Flaherty’s struggles
NEW YORK — Before the sun had set in Queens on Friday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts faced a dilemma.
It was the third inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. His club was facing an early but hardly insurmountable two-run deficit. And with pitcher Jack Flaherty lacking both command and velocity, Roberts had three fraught options before him.
1. Stick with Flaherty and hope he could settle down.
2. Summon a lower-leverage arm like Brent Honeywell or Landon Knack and hope they could hold the deficit.
3. Turn to a high-leverage reliever and risk wasting a valuable arm with a likely bullpen game looming in Game 6.
Dodgers vs. Mets: How to watch and betting odds for Game 6
The Dodgers continue the postseason Sunday when they face the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the betting odds for Game 6:
If there is a Game 7, it will be played at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 5:08 p.m. PDT. Fox and Fox Deportes would broadcast the game.