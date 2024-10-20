Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 6: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Freddie Freeman not in Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 6

Freddie Freeman walks back to the dugout after striking out in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Mets on Oct. 14. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

As Freddie Freeman walked off the field following a round of batting practice during a Saturday off-day before Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, he and Dave Roberts had yet to discuss his status for Sunday’s potentially pennant-clinching game.

The dejected look on Freeman’s face, however, said enough.

As Roberts had hinted this week, Freeman was not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s Game 6, held out after recording just one hit in his previous 15 at-bats while battling a limiting sprained ankle.

“I’m not gonna compromise his health, or certainly winning a game tomorrow, if he’s not mentally and/or physically ready to go,” Roberts said during his off-day press conference.

Evidently, Freeman wasn’t.

The lineup news didn’t come as much of a surprise. Despite missing just two of the Dodgers’ first 10 games in these playoffs, while battling an ankle injury he said would typically require a four-to-six-week injured list stint in the regular season, Freeman’s play had started to slip during the New York phase of the NLCS.

The eight-time All-Star and former NL most valuable player was clearly not moving well. His ankle was not only hampering his swing, but preventing him from working through mechanical issues he’d felt at the plate as well.

And even though Freeman took several rounds of batting practice on Saturday, he didn’t look thrilled with how the ball was coming off his bat, repeatedly shaking his head as he talked with coaches between his trips inside the net.

“I do think the swing is compromised because of the ankle,” Roberts said of Freeman. “He’s grinding.”

Freeman still could be available off the bench. And the Dodgers are hoping that, if they advance to the World Series, the career .300 hitter will benefit from the extra rest.

But on Sunday, at least, they’ll have to try to get there without him at first base.

Here is the rest of the Dodgers’ lineup for Game 6, with Max Muncy shifting to first, Kiké Hernández taking over at third and Andy Pages in center field: