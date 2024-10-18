Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 5: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Done deal! Dodgers are a lock to finish off Mets and advance to World Series

NEW YORK — In the heart of election season, Los Angeles’ favorite candidate fittingly just pushed their opponent past the breaking point.

I’m calling the National League … for the Dodgers.

I’m calling a spot in the World Series … to the Dodgers.

The polling is not yet complete but it’s happening, a done deal, a mortal lock, prepare for tickets, plan for parties, spread the word, the Dodgers are going to advance to their fourth World Series in eight seasons. It’s only a matter of time.

After a 10-2 victory over the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series at Citi Field on Thursday night, the Dodgers owned a three-games-to-one lead that is essentially insurmountable.

It’s over. The Mets are as done as their roasted pitching. They are as finished as their fleeing fan base. They probably shouldn’t have been here in the first place, and soon they’ll be gone, in the Dodgers’ rearview mirror along with the San Diego Padres, postseason victims of a very different postseason Dodgers team.

