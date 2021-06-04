Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ road series against the Atlanta Braves. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game, which begins at 4:20 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Julio Urías (LHP, 7-2, 3.61 ERA) will start for the Dodgers opposite Ian Anderson (RHP, 4-2, 3.27 ERA) for the Braves.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Braves on Friday
The Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will play Friday for the first time since last year’s National League Championship Series, with both teams outside the top spot in their respective divisions.
The Dodgers start Julio Urías, who gave up a season-high seven runs in his last start against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. He has been better on the road than at home, posting a 2.53 road ERA with opponents hitting .168 off him on the road compared to a 4.58 ERA at Dodger Stadium.
The Braves counter with Ian Anderson, who in eight career home starts has never allowed more than three runs. Opponents are hitting .222 at home off of him.
The Braves are 21-33 on the run line, tied for the second-worst run-line record in the league while the Dodgers are 11-16 on the run line away from home, tied for the league’s third-worst mark.
The Over has hit in each of Urías’ last seven starts and four of Anderson’s five home starts have gone over the total, with the Braves leading the league in home runs per game.
MLB’s extra-inning rule is a hit with some, a whiff with others
May 1 was the 101st anniversary of a remarkable if obscure baseball game rediscovered every year. On that date in 1920, Leon Cadore, a right-hander for the Brooklyn Robins, and Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves tossed 26-inning complete games opposite each other. Cadore is estimated to have thrown 338 pitches. Oeschger tossed 316. The game ended in a 1-1 tie because of darkness after 3 hours and 50 minutes.
The Dodgers — the Robins’ descendants — were in Milwaukee for the anniversary this year. Cadore’s name accordingly resurfaced during the television broadcast while the Dodgers and Brewers played a game that would’ve been unrecognizable to him.
The Brewers beat the Dodgers that day, 6-5, in 11 innings at American Family Field. Starter Dustin May blew out his elbow in the second inning and the Dodgers used 10 pitchers. The Brewers countered with six. The Dodgers, left without a bench, used Clayton Kershaw as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the 10th inning for the second time in a week. The game still lasted 4:48.
It probably would’ve gone longer if a runner wasn’t placed at second base to start each extra inning. It’s a rule Major League Baseball — an institution slow to enforce change in recent decades — initially implemented in 2020 to expedite results during the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season after trials in the minors. It was kept for the 2021 regular season — not the postseason — after widespread approval outweighed initial aversion. The rationale: The league wants to avoid marathon games for both baseball and entertainment purposes.
