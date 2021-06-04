Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Braves on Friday

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 2. (Aaron Gash / Associated Press)

The Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will play Friday for the first time since last year’s National League Championship Series, with both teams outside the top spot in their respective divisions.

The Dodgers start Julio Urías, who gave up a season-high seven runs in his last start against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. He has been better on the road than at home, posting a 2.53 road ERA with opponents hitting .168 off him on the road compared to a 4.58 ERA at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves counter with Ian Anderson, who in eight career home starts has never allowed more than three runs. Opponents are hitting .222 at home off of him.

Dodgers line for June 4, 2021. (VSiN)

The Braves are 21-33 on the run line, tied for the second-worst run-line record in the league while the Dodgers are 11-16 on the run line away from home, tied for the league’s third-worst mark.

The Over has hit in each of Urías’ last seven starts and four of Anderson’s five home starts have gone over the total, with the Braves leading the league in home runs per game.

