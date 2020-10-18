Dodgers vs. Braves in NLCS Game 7: Live updates, score and analysis

Rallying back from a two-game deficit, the Dodgers look to advance to the World Series for the third time in four years with the a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The winner of tonight’s game with play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, which begins on Tuesday.
Follow along for live updates and analysis from the game.
What to know about Dodgers-Braves NLCS Game 7
First pitch: 5:15 p.m. PT
TV: FOX/FS1
Lineups:
Game notes: Game 7 is here, and there are a few astounding facts to catch up on, courtesy of team notes. … This winner-take-all-game is the first in baseball history to feature two rookie starting pitchers. … Before this series, the Dodgers had never come back from a 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7. … The Dodgers are 2-3 in clinching games in the postseason over the last five years. … A Braves loss tonight would mark the end of a historic collapse. The team has never lost a league championship series in which it had taken a 2-0 lead. The Braves appeared in 11 league championship series before this one. … A Dodgers victory would give the team three consecutive NLCS wins for the third time in history. The Dodgers appeared in 12 league championship series before 2020.
Hottest bats: Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is hitting .333 (14 for 42) in the playoffs with an NL-leading (and Los Angeles record) six homers and 15 RBIs. His five homers and 11 RBIs in the NLCS is a record. Another homer will tie Seager with Nelson Cruz (2011 ALCS) for the most home runs in a single posteason series. … Since Game 3 of the Braves’ division series, Freddie Freeman of El Modena High has gone 11 for 26 during a seven-game hit streak for Atlanta.