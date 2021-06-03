Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers activate AJ Pollock and Jimmy Nelson ahead of trip

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock tests his hamstring in front of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a team trainer.
Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock tests his hamstring in front of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a team trainer after aggravating the injury on May 14.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
The Dodgers added more reinforcements Thursday ahead of their six-game trip, activating outfielder AJ Pollock and right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list. Relievers Alex Vesia and Edwin Uceta were optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the roster.

The 33-year-old Pollock was placed on the injured list May 15 after re-straining his left hamstring. He missed 17 games and appeared in four games on a rehabilitation assignment with single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He went two for nine with a home run in the stint. Pollock, who figures to platoon in left field with Matt Beaty, is batting .277 with four home runs and a .791 OPS in 32 games this season.

Nelson has been on the injured list since May 23 with forearm and elbow soreness. The 31-year-old starter-turned-reliever has given up five runs in 18 2/3 innings across 16 appearances this season.

The additions come after Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry were reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Corey Seager, Brusdar Graterol, Tony Gonsolin, Scott Alexander and Garrett Cleavinger remain on the injured list.

By optioning Vesia and Uceta, the Dodgers’ pitching staff was reduced to 13, giving them a more conventional five-man bench heading into their NLCS rematch against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.

