Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: On day honoring Sandy Koufax, Julio Urías ends personal skid as Dodgers rout Guardians

It might be expected that Sandy Koufax’s presence would inspire a pitcher’s duel. Instead, it triggered an overdue Dodgers offensive outburst in a 7-1 win Saturday over the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium.

Check that. Consider one pitcher sufficiently motivated by the fact that the man who threw four no-hitters and won three Cy Young and two World Series most-valuable-player awards in the 1960s sat next to the Dodgers dugout.

Julio Urías ended his three-game losing streak, giving up no earned runs and two hits in six innings. He is Exhibit A of why a pitcher’s win-loss record can be a poor indicator of effectiveness. Last season, Urías was 20-3 with a 2.96 earned-run average. This season, his ERA is 2.56 but his record is 4-6.

“I don’t think we have done a great job giving Julio run support this year,” catcher Austin Barnes said. “It’s easier to pitch with a four-run lead for sure. You can take some chances and not worry about one mistake beating you.”

Read more >>>