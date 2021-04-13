Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, score and analysis

Follow along for live updates and analysis as the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers against the Oakland Athletics on April 7.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers against the Oakland Athletics on April 7. Bauer is scheduled to start Tuesday against the visiting Colorado Rockies.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Jorge Castillo
Houston Mitchell
The Dodgers welcome the Colorado Rockies to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series after sweeping the Washington Nationals over the weekend.

Trevor Bauer (1-0, 4.15 ERA) gets the start Tuesday for a Dodgers team (8-2) that won three of four games against Colorado (3-7) during the opening week of the season.

Follow along for the live updates, news and analysis as the Dodgers look to continue their hot start on Tuesday.

Dave Roberts lines up Dodgers’ top pitchers to take on Padres

By Mike DiGiovanna

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler gets the ball back from the infield after recording an out.
Pitcher Walker Buehler is set to start Friday when the Dodgers open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts set his rotation this week so that Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer will start the first regular-season series against the National League West rival San Diego Padres in Petco Park next weekend.

A coincidence?

“I think you can read into it any way you want,” Roberts said, “but I think making sure guys are rested and feeling good going into a particular series is the ultimate goal.”

Bauer will start Tuesday against Colorado on five days rest, Dustin May will start Wednesday on eight days rest, and Julio Urías will start Thursday on regular rest.

Read more >>>

Fernando Valenzuela’s lasting impact on baseball makes him worthy of Hall of Fame

By Dylan Hernández

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela delivers during a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on May 23, 1984.
(David Fields / Associated Press)

Talk about a blown save.

Then again, the Dodgers are the same organization whose miscalculations resulted in a seven-year television blackout. Of course they dropped the ball when presented with a perfect opportunity to officially remove Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 from their jersey rotation.

But, hey, the 50-year anniversary of Fernandomania is only a decade away. Maybe the Dodgers will come to their senses by then.

Leading up to the celebration Sunday of Valenzuela’s landmark rookie season, there were renewed pleas for the franchise to make an exception to its arbitrary policy of retiring only the numbers of Hall of Famers. The widespread calls spoke to the enormity of Valenzuela’s legacy. They also obscured a more egregious omission.

Read more >>>

Wall slamming and sliding catches: Zach McKinstry’s Dodgers career off to wild start

By Mike DiGiovanna

Zach McKinstry hits against the Colorado Rockies on April 4.
Zach McKinstry hits against the Colorado Rockies on April 4. The rookie utility player has gotten off to a fast and exciting start for the Dodgers this season.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Life comes at you quickly when you’re an inexperienced rookie on the best team in baseball and you’re thrust into a starting role at a position you’ve rarely played because two star outfielders get hurt the first week of the season.

So does the low right-field wall in foul territory in Dodger Stadium, as Zach McKinstry learned the hard way in Friday’s home opener when he flipped over it after missing a second-inning fly ball and slammed into it while catching a fourth-inning foul ball in a 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

The following night, after he threw out a runner at third base to snuff out a rally and made a nice sliding catch of a flare near the line in a 9-5 win, McKinstry was asked how much his confidence is growing in right field, a position he made one start at in five professional seasons before last week.

Read more >>>