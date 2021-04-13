Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, score and analysis

The Dodgers welcome the Colorado Rockies to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series after sweeping the Washington Nationals over the weekend.
Trevor Bauer (1-0, 4.15 ERA) gets the start Tuesday for a Dodgers team (8-2) that won three of four games against Colorado (3-7) during the opening week of the season.
Follow along for the live updates, news and analysis as the Dodgers look to continue their hot start on Tuesday.
Dave Roberts lines up Dodgers’ top pitchers to take on Padres
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts set his rotation this week so that Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer will start the first regular-season series against the National League West rival San Diego Padres in Petco Park next weekend.
A coincidence?
“I think you can read into it any way you want,” Roberts said, “but I think making sure guys are rested and feeling good going into a particular series is the ultimate goal.”
Bauer will start Tuesday against Colorado on five days rest, Dustin May will start Wednesday on eight days rest, and Julio Urías will start Thursday on regular rest.
Fernando Valenzuela’s lasting impact on baseball makes him worthy of Hall of Fame
Talk about a blown save.
Then again, the Dodgers are the same organization whose miscalculations resulted in a seven-year television blackout. Of course they dropped the ball when presented with a perfect opportunity to officially remove Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 from their jersey rotation.
But, hey, the 50-year anniversary of Fernandomania is only a decade away. Maybe the Dodgers will come to their senses by then.
Leading up to the celebration Sunday of Valenzuela’s landmark rookie season, there were renewed pleas for the franchise to make an exception to its arbitrary policy of retiring only the numbers of Hall of Famers. The widespread calls spoke to the enormity of Valenzuela’s legacy. They also obscured a more egregious omission.
Wall slamming and sliding catches: Zach McKinstry’s Dodgers career off to wild start
Life comes at you quickly when you’re an inexperienced rookie on the best team in baseball and you’re thrust into a starting role at a position you’ve rarely played because two star outfielders get hurt the first week of the season.
So does the low right-field wall in foul territory in Dodger Stadium, as Zach McKinstry learned the hard way in Friday’s home opener when he flipped over it after missing a second-inning fly ball and slammed into it while catching a fourth-inning foul ball in a 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals.
The following night, after he threw out a runner at third base to snuff out a rally and made a nice sliding catch of a flare near the line in a 9-5 win, McKinstry was asked how much his confidence is growing in right field, a position he made one start at in five professional seasons before last week.