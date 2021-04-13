Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, score and analysis

The Dodgers welcome the Colorado Rockies to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series after sweeping the Washington Nationals over the weekend.

Trevor Bauer (1-0, 4.15 ERA) gets the start Tuesday for a Dodgers team (8-2) that won three of four games against Colorado (3-7) during the opening week of the season.

Follow along for the live updates, news and analysis as the Dodgers look to continue their hot start on Tuesday.