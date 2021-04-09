Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, news and analysis

No more piped-in crowd noise, cardboard cutouts and Dodger Dog-less nights.
For the first time since October 2019, fans will be in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Friday, celebrating the team’s 2020 World Series title as the club looks to continue its strong start to the season against the visiting Washington Nationals.
Be sure to follow along for live updates, news and analysis as the Dodgers look to make their 2021 home opener a game to remember.
Take me out to the ballgame. Take me out to the crowd. Um, on second thought ...
Dodger Stadium will open to fans Friday for the first time in 18 months. With Los Angeles County now in the orange tier of the state’s color-coded reopening plan, a socially distanced crowd of about 15,000 will be allowed in the ballpark for the home opener with the Washington Nationals, the team the Dodgers played the last time people were allowed through the turnstiles.
But just because you can go to the game doesn’t mean you should.
“For sure the initial thought is, ‘Wow, that’s great things are coming back,’” said Dr. Armand Dorian, interim chief executive of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. “But then we immediately look and see how are they doing this. Because we’ve been burned before, right?
Here’s a how-to guide for attending a game at Dodger Stadium
Dodgers fans rejoice! Dodger Stadium is open to the public once again. Last season, the team rallied to a World Series championship with cardboard cutouts and piped-in crowd noise (surprisingly not the first time) because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A limited number of fans will be welcomed to the Dodgers’ home opener Friday when they host the Washington Nationals. Ironically, this is the team they faced the last time fans were allowed in the park in October 2019. The Dodgers lost and were knocked out of the playoffs. There’s less pressure on this game, but the team will be taking a 5-2 record into the matchup, so there’s plenty of excitement.
The Angels won their home opener April 1, with the players expressing gratitude for the renewed presence of the fans. Let’s see if the Dodgers channel the energy the same way.
