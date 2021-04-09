Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, news and analysis

Take me out to the ballgame. Take me out to the crowd. Um, on second thought ...

A statue of baseball legend Jackie Robinson stands outside one of the outfield entrances at Dodger Stadium. Safety is on the minds of many fans who are planning to attend games. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Stadium will open to fans Friday for the first time in 18 months. With Los Angeles County now in the orange tier of the state’s color-coded reopening plan, a socially distanced crowd of about 15,000 will be allowed in the ballpark for the home opener with the Washington Nationals, the team the Dodgers played the last time people were allowed through the turnstiles.

But just because you can go to the game doesn’t mean you should.

“For sure the initial thought is, ‘Wow, that’s great things are coming back,’” said Dr. Armand Dorian, interim chief executive of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. “But then we immediately look and see how are they doing this. Because we’ve been burned before, right?

