Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates from Pride Night

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence pose for a photo in Paris.
Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence pose for a photo during a Gay Pride event in Paris in June 2021. The Dodgers will be hosting their 11th annual Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday amid criticisms about their decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
(SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Dodgers open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Pride Night at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

By Los Angeles Times staff

Catholic group plans for thousands to protest Sisters at Dodger Stadium

By Chuck Schilken

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stand at an event.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are slated to receive the Dodgers’ Community Hero Award at the team’s Pride Night on Friday. Religious groups are organizing a “prayerful procession” in protest before the game.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

A religious organization that calls the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence “Godless” and “Christ-mocking” plans for thousands to protest at Dodger Stadium on Friday due to the Dodgers honoring the longtime charity organization made up of queer nuns in drag.

Catholics for Catholics, an organizer behind the protest, said it wants to express its feelings on the matter in person and on Dodgers’ Pride Night, but it wants the event to be “peaceful” and “prayerful.”

Catholics for Catholics announced a “prayerful procession” from 3 to 7 p.m., ahead of Friday’s 7:10 p.m. start of the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are slated to receive the Community Hero Award during a pregame ceremony as part of the Pride Night festivities.

Thursday recap: Dodgers bullpen holds it together as Freddie Freeman walks it off

By Mike DiGiovanna

A 5-4 Dodgers victory over the Chicago White Sox that was made possible by Chris Taylor’s sixth-inning grand slam and Freddie Freeman’s 11th-inning walk-off RBI single Thursday night served as one giant cleansing breath for their beleaguered bullpen.

The Dodgers entered the game with a 4.90 bullpen ERA, the second-worst mark in baseball ahead of only the Oakland Athletics, but four relievers combined to blank the White Sox on one hit and strike out nine over the final six innings before a crowd of 48,655 in Chavez Ravine.

Shelby Miller, in his first game back off the bereavement list, threw two scoreless innings in relief of starter Michael Grove. Yency Almonte struck out the two batters who tagged him for a double and a homer in Wednesday night’s loss — Eloy Jimenez and Jake Burger — in a one-two-three eighth.

Dodgers TV schedule for remainder of regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

