Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates from Pride Night

Catholic group plans for thousands to protest Sisters at Dodger Stadium
A religious organization that calls the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence “Godless” and “Christ-mocking” plans for thousands to protest at Dodger Stadium on Friday due to the Dodgers honoring the longtime charity organization made up of queer nuns in drag.
Catholics for Catholics, an organizer behind the protest, said it wants to express its feelings on the matter in person and on Dodgers’ Pride Night, but it wants the event to be “peaceful” and “prayerful.”
Catholics for Catholics announced a “prayerful procession” from 3 to 7 p.m., ahead of Friday’s 7:10 p.m. start of the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are slated to receive the Community Hero Award during a pregame ceremony as part of the Pride Night festivities.
Thursday recap: Dodgers bullpen holds it together as Freddie Freeman walks it off
A 5-4 Dodgers victory over the Chicago White Sox that was made possible by Chris Taylor’s sixth-inning grand slam and Freddie Freeman’s 11th-inning walk-off RBI single Thursday night served as one giant cleansing breath for their beleaguered bullpen.
The Dodgers entered the game with a 4.90 bullpen ERA, the second-worst mark in baseball ahead of only the Oakland Athletics, but four relievers combined to blank the White Sox on one hit and strike out nine over the final six innings before a crowd of 48,655 in Chavez Ravine.
Shelby Miller, in his first game back off the bereavement list, threw two scoreless innings in relief of starter Michael Grove. Yency Almonte struck out the two batters who tagged him for a double and a homer in Wednesday night’s loss — Eloy Jimenez and Jake Burger — in a one-two-three eighth.
