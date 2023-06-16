Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates from Pride Night

Catholic group plans for thousands to protest Sisters at Dodger Stadium

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are slated to receive the Dodgers’ Community Hero Award at the team’s Pride Night on Friday. Religious groups are organizing a “prayerful procession” in protest before the game. (Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

A religious organization that calls the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence “Godless” and “Christ-mocking” plans for thousands to protest at Dodger Stadium on Friday due to the Dodgers honoring the longtime charity organization made up of queer nuns in drag.

Catholics for Catholics, an organizer behind the protest, said it wants to express its feelings on the matter in person and on Dodgers’ Pride Night, but it wants the event to be “peaceful” and “prayerful.”

Catholics for Catholics announced a “prayerful procession” from 3 to 7 p.m., ahead of Friday’s 7:10 p.m. start of the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are slated to receive the Community Hero Award during a pregame ceremony as part of the Pride Night festivities.

