Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 4: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers and Giants finished the season one win apart. They’re one big win apart again

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford warms up before Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Monday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford didn’t have time to think.

The Dodgers were threatening to erase San Francisco’s 1-0 lead in the seventh inning Monday, applying pressure by putting runners on first and second late in a game that would put either team within a victory of winning their National League Division Series. Giants starter Alex Wood had stifled the Dodgers’ best efforts, limiting them to two hits, but they finally got to the bullpen for two singles in the seventh. That brought Mookie Betts to bat in a game-tipping situation.

Betts took the first pitch from Jake McGee for a ball. Betts rapped the next pitch sharply, promisingly, toward left field.

Crawford reacted instinctively. Leaping like the high school basketball dunker he once was, he soared high in the air near the far edge of the dirt, just before the grass. When he came down, he had the ball in his glove, and the Dodgers had wasted a prime scoring chance.

“There’s not a whole lot of time for anything to really go through my head. Just ‘catch the ball.’ That’s all I’m thinking,” Crawford said.

“I think it had a little bit of topspin on it, fortunately, and it was right over my head, so I was able to just jump and hope that it goes in my glove.”

