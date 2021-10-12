Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 4: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers facing playoff elimination after another shutout loss to Giants
Dodgers players Max Scherzer and Albert Pujols, along with manager Dave Roberts, talk about the Dodgers’ 1-0 loss in NLDS Game 3 against the San Francisco Giants.
All Mookie Betts could do was scream, grab his bat off the ground by the barrel and chop at the air, incredulity sweeping through him and everyone else in blue.
He had just smashed a baseball 100.4 mph on a windproof line searching for a patch of grass in the seventh inning of Monday’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Steven Souza Jr., the tying run, already was halfway to third base. The Dodgers were poised to finally break through. The 53,299 people braving the stiff winds at Dodger Stadium were ready to burst. Brandon Crawford had another idea.
With a leap, the San Francisco Giants shortstop snagged the scalded baseball from the air and landed with the third out to stunned silence. The acrobatics rendered the batted ball’s .870 expected batting average moot. Crawford was precisely positioned. His timing was even better, and the Dodgers were left with nothing.
Dodgers’ approach is sound at the plate in Game 3, but the Giants made key plays
Four games into their World Series title defense, the Dodgers are already facing elimination for the second time.
After navigating the winner-take-all wild card game last week against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team is suddenly right back in a corner, trailing a best-of-five NLDS against the San Francisco Giants two games to one following a 1-0 loss on Monday night.
If the Dodgers mount a rally and advance to the NLCS, Monday’s game might become a footnote in the grand scheme of the season.
Fail to beat the Giants in back-to-back games, however, and the shutout loss at Dodger Stadium will go down as a turning point that led to the eventual end of their season.
Latest betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 4 of the NLDS
The Dodgers are facing a must-win situation heading into Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants tonight at Dodger Stadium. Here are the latest lines and odds for the game:
Dodgers and Giants finished the season one win apart. They’re one big win apart again
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford didn’t have time to think.
The Dodgers were threatening to erase San Francisco’s 1-0 lead in the seventh inning Monday, applying pressure by putting runners on first and second late in a game that would put either team within a victory of winning their National League Division Series. Giants starter Alex Wood had stifled the Dodgers’ best efforts, limiting them to two hits, but they finally got to the bullpen for two singles in the seventh. That brought Mookie Betts to bat in a game-tipping situation.
Betts took the first pitch from Jake McGee for a ball. Betts rapped the next pitch sharply, promisingly, toward left field.
Crawford reacted instinctively. Leaping like the high school basketball dunker he once was, he soared high in the air near the far edge of the dirt, just before the grass. When he came down, he had the ball in his glove, and the Dodgers had wasted a prime scoring chance.
“There’s not a whole lot of time for anything to really go through my head. Just ‘catch the ball.’ That’s all I’m thinking,” Crawford said.
“I think it had a little bit of topspin on it, fortunately, and it was right over my head, so I was able to just jump and hope that it goes in my glove.”
Dodgers and Giants finished the season one win apart. They’re one big win apart again
Dodgers’ Albert Pujols excels in shortened, maybe final, playoff start
The game had four innings to play, at least. His team had two hits, and he had both of them. This postseason series was tied, and he was coming out of the game.
He was not injured. His team had voluntarily silenced one of the most lethal bats in baseball history.
Twenty years and one day had passed since Albert Pujols hit his first postseason home run, off Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.
The Hall will call for Pujols too, and we will remember his glory days, his three most valuable player awards, how he accepted the “best player in baseball” torch from Barry Bonds and graciously passed it along to Mike Trout.
Walker Buehler will start for Dodgers in elimination game against Giants
With their season on the line, the Dodgers will have Walker Buehler start Tuesday on short rest in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.
Buehler, the Dodgers’ Game 1 starter Friday, has never started a game on three days’ rest in his major-league career. The right-hander yielded three runs across 6 1/3 innings in the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss at Oracle Park. He threw 99 pitches.
The only times Buehler has pitched on short rest in his big-league career has been as a reliever. He logged those six outings in 2017, his rookie season, before establishing himself in the Dodgers’ rotation the following year.
The Giants will counter with Anthony DeSclafani, who is making his postseason debut. He posted a 3.17 ERA in 31 starts this season, but the Dodgers have pounded him. The right-hander surrendered 22 earned runs in 27 innings across six starts against the rivals.