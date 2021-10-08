Dodgers vs. Giants, Game 1 NLDS: Live updates, news, odds, analysis

Everything you need to know about the NLDS
Here’s what you need to know about the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the best-of-five National League Division Series, which begins Friday:
Game 1 pitching matchup: Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA) vs. Giants right-hander Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA).
What’s at stake: Winner of NLDS advances to the best-of-seven NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers or Atlanta Braves. Loser is eliminated.
How they got here: The Dodgers, who finished second in the NL West with a 106-56 record, beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in Wednesday night’s NL wild-card game when Chris Taylor lined a dramatic walk-off, two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Giants needed a franchise-record 107 wins to stave off the Dodgers in a heated division race that was not clinched until last Sunday’s regular-season finale, when San Francisco beat San Diego 11-4.
Dodgers, Giants are ready to take rivalry to another level in the NLDS
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants gathered Wednesday night for a poker tournament, splitting the attention between stacking chips and scouting the National League wild-card game for their next opponent.
Giants front-office executive Yeshayah Goldfarb won the tournament, beating manager Gabe Kapler heads-up to outlast the competition. Four hundred miles south, the Dodgers survived the St. Louis Cardinals on Chris Taylor’s walk-off home run to set up the first postseason meeting in a rivalry that has spanned two coasts and 131 years in the NL Division Series.
The ending was heart-stopping, stomach-churning drama. The Giants just nodded their heads, observing the mayhem unsurprised.
“For me, it kind of felt like this was how it was going end up anyways,” Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said. “I felt like I didn’t even have to watch the game to figure out who we were going to play.”
Nine reasons the Dodgers should be concerned about the Giants in the NLDS
Most teams that win 107 regular-season games would expect to run away with the division title the way Secretariat did with the 1973 Belmont Stakes, when the great stallion capped a Triple Crown victory with a 31-length win.
The San Francisco Giants were afforded no such luxury despite setting a franchise record for wins this season. They had the Dodgers, baseball’s equivalent of Man o’ War, nipping at their heels all summer, the teams never separated by more than 2½ games from Aug. 20 on.
The Giants held off the relentless, 106-win Dodgers by one game to win their first National League West title since 2012, clinching the division with an 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres in Sunday’s regular-season finale.
The mettle they showed in fending off the defending World Series champion Dodgers — winners of their 107th game Wednesday night with their 3-1 walkoff victory over the St. Louis Cardinals — with a series of clutch hits and late-inning heroics down the stretch should give San Francisco plenty of confidence when the archrivals meet in the best-of-five NL Division Series beginning Friday night.
Dodgers, Giants announce their NLDS rosters
SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers will go with 12 pitchers and 14 position players on their National League Division Series roster against the San Francisco Giants.
David Price, who was left off the club’s wild-card roster, is the only notable addition. Walker Buehler was also added but he’s the Dodgers’ starting pitcher for Game 1 on Friday. That was expected.
Price was a $32 million middle reliever for most of the season, posting a 4.03 ERA in 28 relief appearances and 11 starts. He logged just 6 1/3 innings in September, giving up four runs and a 1.078 OPS to opposing hitters. He and Alex Vesia are the Dodgers’ two left-handed relievers.
Luke Raley and Zach McKinstry were removed from the roster while Steven Souza Jr. and Billly McKinney made it. Souza Jr. lined out in a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday. McKinney entered the game late as a defensive replacement at first base.