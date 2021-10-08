Dodgers vs. Giants, Game 1 NLDS: Live updates, news, odds, analysis

Everything you need to know about the NLDS

The San Francisco Giants work out at Oracle Park on Thursday. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

Here’s what you need to know about the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the best-of-five National League Division Series, which begins Friday:

Game 1 pitching matchup: Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA) vs. Giants right-hander Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA).

What’s at stake: Winner of NLDS advances to the best-of-seven NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers or Atlanta Braves. Loser is eliminated.

How they got here: The Dodgers, who finished second in the NL West with a 106-56 record, beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in Wednesday night’s NL wild-card game when Chris Taylor lined a dramatic walk-off, two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Giants needed a franchise-record 107 wins to stave off the Dodgers in a heated division race that was not clinched until last Sunday’s regular-season finale, when San Francisco beat San Diego 11-4.

