Dodgers vs. Giants in NLDS: Everything you need to know about playoff series
Need a refresher on what has already happened between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series?
Here’s everything you need to about the Dodgers’ playoff journey, from their memorable wild-card win over the St. Louis Cardinals to their first ever postseason series against their NL West rivals.
San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb leaves the Dodgers frustrated at the plate and Walker Buehler gives up two home runs in 4-0 loss in NLDS Game 1 loss.
In the first postseason meeting between the Dodgers and rival Giants, San Francisco and its thirsty fans claimed a 4-0 win in Game 1 of the NLDS.
On the same night the Giants returned to the playoffs, another constant of Octobers past resurfaced. The All-or-Nothing Dodgers are back.
Dave Roberts plans to shake up his lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS, but the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss to the Giants shows big changes must be made.
The Dodgers try to rediscover their offense and support Julio Urías on the mound in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Giants.
In past postseasons, the Dodgers have used Julio Urías as a starter and reliever. But in 2021, he will get the call from the start, beginning Saturday in Game 2 against the Giants.
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 in the National League Division Series.
Their roster is more unsung than the Dodgers’, but the Giants are experienced, have an outstanding bullpen and optimize the platoon advantage.
There has not, until this year, been a Dodgers-Giants postseason series, but there have been two of the most memorable tiebreaker playoffs, among other epic moments.
Gabe Kapler was a candidate for the Dodgers managerial job before Dave Roberts landed the role, and their crossed paths in baseball have a deep history.
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Giants is the biggest matchup ever in the rivalry’s 131-year history.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval could be a threat to the Dodgers’ quest to repeat as World Series champions.
We asked readers who live in a divided house to tell us how they’re coping with the Dodgers or Giants fan in their life.
The magnitude of Max Muncy’s absence from the middle of the Dodgers’ batting order was vividly on display in the Dodgers’ 4-0 playoff loss to the Giants.
The clash between baseball rivals reflects a broader competition between north and south.
As Giants fans prepared to watch Friday’s game, they blamed Dodger enthusiasts for being arrogant, glitzy and unable to hold their liquor.
The NLDS between the Dodgers and the Giants, the first postseason series between the bitter rivals, will divide the state and households alike.
Chris Taylor’s two-run homer in the ninth lifts the Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.
The Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. PDT. Here’s the Los Angeles Times’ coverage leading up to the game.
After struggling at the plate this season, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger are at the center of the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory.
The October Dodgers are back and will now meet those gawd-awful San Francisco Giants in a postseason series for the first time in the teams’ 131-year rivalry.