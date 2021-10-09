Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Giants in NLDS: Everything you need to know about playoff series

Dodgers catcher Will Smith looks up after hitting a single against the Giants in the fifth inning.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith looks up after hitting a single against the Giants in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Need a refresher on what has already happened between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series?

Here’s everything you need to about the Dodgers’ playoff journey, from their memorable wild-card win over the St. Louis Cardinals to their first ever postseason series against their NL West rivals.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler reacts after giving up a homer to the Giants' Kris Bryant in the seventh inning Oct. 8, 2021.

Dodgers’ offense goes missing in shutout loss to Giants in NLDS Game 1

San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb leaves the Dodgers frustrated at the plate and Walker Buehler gives up two home runs in 4-0 loss in NLDS Game 1 loss.
Giants fans cheer behind the Dodgers' bench after a fifth-inning strikeout by AJ Pollock at Oracle Park on Oct. 8, 2021.

Plaschke: Giants and their fans win Game 1 of grudge match. They ‘beat L.A.’

In the first postseason meeting between the Dodgers and rival Giants, San Francisco and its thirsty fans claimed a 4-0 win in Game 1 of the NLDS.
San Francisco, CA - October 09: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. The Giants won 4-0. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Hernández: Feast-or-famine offense makes an ugly return in Dodgers’ loss to Giants

On the same night the Giants returned to the playoffs, another constant of Octobers past resurfaced. The All-or-Nothing Dodgers are back.
San Francisco, CA - October 08: Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock reacts after striking out.

Dave Roberts needs to sledgehammer lineup: Takeaways from Dodgers’ loss to Giants

Dave Roberts plans to shake up his lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS, but the Dodgers’ Game 1 loss to the Giants shows big changes must be made.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 2 NLDS: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

The Dodgers try to rediscover their offense and support Julio Urías on the mound in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Giants.
The Dodgers' Julio Urías raises his glove as he walks off the mound after the top of the first inning Oct. 2, 2021.

Julio Urías’ role for Dodgers this postseason is clear: He’s a starter

In past postseasons, the Dodgers have used Julio Urías as a starter and reliever. But in 2021, he will get the call from the start, beginning Saturday in Game 2 against the Giants.
San Francisco, CA - October 08: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner walks off the field after striking out to end the top of the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Photos: Dodgers struggle in 4-0 loss to Giants in NLDS Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 in the National League Division Series.
San Francisco Giants closing pitcher Dominic Leone, right, and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) react after defeating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 11-4. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Nine reasons the Dodgers should be concerned about the Giants in the NLDS

Their roster is more unsung than the Dodgers’, but the Giants are experienced, have an outstanding bullpen and optimize the platoon advantage.
Dodgers' Steve Finley, center with helmet, celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam.

The Dodgers-Giants rivalry has had everything — except, until now, a postseason meeting

There has not, until this year, been a Dodgers-Giants postseason series, but there have been two of the most memorable tiebreaker playoffs, among other epic moments.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Manager Gabe Kapler.

Hernández: Dave Roberts and Gabe Kapler’s shared history extends beyond Dodgers-Giants rivalry

Gabe Kapler was a candidate for the Dodgers managerial job before Dave Roberts landed the role, and their crossed paths in baseball have a deep history.
Illustration of Buster Posey and Julio Urías with small scenes of Bobby Thomson and Juan Marichal

Plaschke: Dodgers vs. Giants: Greatest rivalry in sports is about to reach another level

The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Giants is the biggest matchup ever in the rivalry’s 131-year history.
San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Shades of K-Rod, or Eric Gagne? This Giants phenom could haunt Dodgers

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval could be a threat to the Dodgers’ quest to repeat as World Series champions.
Scott Green's children

‘Love sees no colors!’ How families with Giants and Dodgers fans are handling the NLDS

We asked readers who live in a divided house to tell us how they’re coping with the Dodgers or Giants fan in their life.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, from second from left, sits on the bench with Chris Taylor.

Max Muncy and his Giant-toppling reputation sorely missed in Dodgers’ Game 1 loss

The magnitude of Max Muncy’s absence from the middle of the Dodgers’ batting order was vividly on display in the Dodgers’ 4-0 playoff loss to the Giants.
L.A. versus San Francisco in first baseball playoff ever.

Column: Dodgers vs. Giants is more than a game. It’s California’s ultimate divide

The clash between baseball rivals reflects a broader competition between north and south.
A San Francisco Giants fan waits outside of Oracle Park before Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Giants-Dodgers rivalry sometimes has turned ugly. In San Francisco, few fans forget

As Giants fans prepared to watch Friday’s game, they blamed Dodger enthusiasts for being arrogant, glitzy and unable to hold their liquor.
Maryanna Solis with her husband Michael and daughter Millie at Dodger Stadium.

She’s a Dodgers fan. He’s a Giants fan. Can their love survive the NLDS?

The NLDS between the Dodgers and the Giants, the first postseason series between the bitter rivals, will divide the state and households alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts while running the bases after his 2-run homer wins the game against the St Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chris Taylor’s walk-off homer lifts Dodgers over Cardinals in NL wild-card game

Chris Taylor’s two-run homer in the ninth lifts the Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebration after Chris Taylor hitts the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Complete coverage of the National League wild-card game

The Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. PDT. Here’s the Los Angeles Times’ coverage leading up to the game.
Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits the game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Elliott: For unlikely Dodgers heroes Taylor and Bellinger, the kind of moment ‘you dream about’

After struggling at the plate this season, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger are at the center of the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts while running.

Plaschke: The Shot Heard Round the Ravine: Dodgers top Cardinals in epic wild-card walkoff

The October Dodgers are back and will now meet those gawd-awful San Francisco Giants in a postseason series for the first time in the teams’ 131-year rivalry.
