Dodgers live updates: Latest news and analysis from Freeway Series

A look at the Dodgers’ opening-day roster

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, left, talks with Angels center fielder Mike Trout before a spring game on March 3. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ opening-day roster seems a bit imbalanced, with six outfielders — Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, Jason Heyward, David Peralta and James Outman — and only four infielders, first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Miguel Vargas, shortstop Miguel Rojas and third baseman Max Muncy.

But Taylor’s ability to play shortstop and third base and Betts’ ability to play second base eliminated the need for a traditional utility infielder. With three outfielders who hit from the right side and three from the left side, there will be plenty of platooning.

“I think we just went with the 13 best players, and we’ll figure out how we’re going to divide up playing time,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I don’t want to pin myself into a corner right now, but [some decisions will be determined by] matchups. There’s keeping guys current by playing. There’s a lot that’s going to go into playing time.”

Left-hander Julio Urías will make the opening-day start against Arizona Thursday night, and he will be followed in the rotation by Dustin May, Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard and Ryan Pepiot.

The bullpen will consist of right-handers Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte, Phil Bickford, Andre Jackson and Shelby Miller and left-handers Alex Vesia and Caleb Ferguson.