Dodgers live updates: Latest news and analysis from Freeway Series

A look at the Dodgers’ opening-day roster
The Dodgers’ opening-day roster seems a bit imbalanced, with six outfielders — Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, Jason Heyward, David Peralta and James Outman — and only four infielders, first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Miguel Vargas, shortstop Miguel Rojas and third baseman Max Muncy.
But Taylor’s ability to play shortstop and third base and Betts’ ability to play second base eliminated the need for a traditional utility infielder. With three outfielders who hit from the right side and three from the left side, there will be plenty of platooning.
“I think we just went with the 13 best players, and we’ll figure out how we’re going to divide up playing time,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I don’t want to pin myself into a corner right now, but [some decisions will be determined by] matchups. There’s keeping guys current by playing. There’s a lot that’s going to go into playing time.”
Left-hander Julio Urías will make the opening-day start against Arizona Thursday night, and he will be followed in the rotation by Dustin May, Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard and Ryan Pepiot.
The bullpen will consist of right-handers Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte, Phil Bickford, Andre Jackson and Shelby Miller and left-handers Alex Vesia and Caleb Ferguson.
Clayton Kershaw shines in Freeway Series opener vs. Angels
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw was dominant in his final exhibition tuneup, blanking the Angels on three hits, striking out seven and walking none in a 3-0 victory over the Angels that took a mere 2 hours 8 minutes.
“How fast was that game tonight? That was nuts,” said Kershaw, who had two pitch-clock violations. “Hopefully, they sell enough beer.”
Kershaw retired the first 11 batters, five by strikeout, before Ohtani singled to right field with two outs in the fourth. Kershaw gave up two-out singles to Urshela and Logan O’Hoppe in the fifth before getting Jeremiah Jackson to ground out.
Kershaw threw 74 pitches, 51 for strikes. His slider, which averaged 86.5 mph, was particularly effective, producing 10 swinging strikes.
“Overall, it was definitely better than it has been,” Kershaw said. “The slider was definitely better. I threw some bad ones too, but overall, the consistency was better, I finally got some swings and misses with it tonight; the fastball command was better. Definitely a step forward. It’s time to go.”