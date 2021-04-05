Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics: Live updates, news and analysis

ICYMI: Julio Urías continues where he left off in World Series by dominating the Rockies

Julio Urías was about to pitch deeper into a major league game than ever before, in a ballpark that had given him nightmares in the past, and he couldn’t have looked more comfortable Sunday.

He whispered to himself. He coolly stretched. He dropped his arm slot. He was toying with the Colorado Rockies, exuding a quiet confidence, and they didn’t have an answer.

Fueled by a dynamite changeup, Urías picked up where he left off from his dominant postseason and dominated the Rockies over a career-high seven innings as the Dodgers beat the Rockies, 4-2, to take three of four games at Coors Field.

“All my pitches were working well,” Urías said in Spanish. “And it being in Colorado, I’m even happier, knowing how difficult pitching here is.”

