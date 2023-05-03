Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Julio Urías engages ‘attack mode’ and strikes out 10 as Dodgers rout Phillies

Julio Urías snapped off a slurve. Bryce Harper swung through it. And Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Rhule immediately pounded his keys.

As Harper returned to the dugout, the catchy “Welcome Back” theme song echoed around Chavez Ravine.

It was directed toward Harper, who was making his season debut Tuesday night just six months after an offseason Tommy John surgery.

The jingle, however, worked as a fitting tune for Urías’ performance in the Dodgers’ 13-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies too.

