Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone delivers during a spring game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 24.
Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone delivers during a spring game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 24. Stone will make his MLB debut Wednesday.
Gavin Stone makes his MLB debut on the mound for the Dodgers as they go for the series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Jack Harris 

Julio Urías engages ‘attack mode’ and strikes out 10 as Dodgers rout Phillies

By Jack Harris

Julio Urías snapped off a slurve. Bryce Harper swung through it. And Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Rhule immediately pounded his keys.

As Harper returned to the dugout, the catchy “Welcome Back” theme song echoed around Chavez Ravine.

It was directed toward Harper, who was making his season debut Tuesday night just six months after an offseason Tommy John surgery.

The jingle, however, worked as a fitting tune for Urías’ performance in the Dodgers’ 13-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies too.

