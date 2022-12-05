MLB winter meetings: Dodgers sign Clayton Kershaw; Mets land Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander signs with Mets over Dodgers
SAN DIEGO — Minutes after the Dodgers announced they re-signed Clayton Kershaw on Monday morning, the world found out the team fell short on signing another future Hall of Famer.
Justin Verlander, a fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner, decided to sign with the New York Mets over the Dodgers. He agreed to a two-year, $86 million deal with an option for a third year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The Dodgers targeted Verlander to bolster their rotation, which will be without Walker Buehler for perhaps the entire 2023 season. Verlander turns 40 in February, but he posted a 1.75 ERA across 175 innings for the Houston Astros last season before helping the club win their second World Series in six seasons.
As it stands, the Dodgers’ starting rotation is Kershaw, Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May after the club saw Tyler Anderson sign with the Angels earlier in the offseason. Andrew Heaney, a starter for them last season, remains a free agent.
The Dodgers will now have to pivot — whether it’s to another starting pitcher or another department remains to be seen.
Commentary: With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, it’s time to spend big on these free agents
Arte Moreno is headed for the exit, the Angels owner planting a for-sale sign under the Big A in August. Shohei Ohtani could follow Moreno out of town, the two-way phenom poised to become a free agent after the 2023 season.
If ever there was a time for the Angels to act boldly, to take a high-risk, potentially high-reward swing in the market, it is now. Their mantra as baseball’s winter meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego should be this: Go big or go home.
What have they got to lose, except another chance to send two of the greatest players in baseball history — three-time American League most valuable player Mike Trout and Ohtani, the game’s marquee attraction — to the playoffs?
Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers finalize one-year deal
SAN DIEGO — The Dodgers’ first piece of business during this year’s annual winter meetings?
Officially re-signing their longest-tenured player.
On Monday morning, the team announced it had finalized a one-year contract with pitcher Clayton Kershaw worth $20 million for the 2023 season, officially ensuring the three-time Cy Young Award winner will stay in Los Angeles for a 16th season.
Kershaw’s return had been expected for weeks, ever since news emerged last month that the sides were close to a deal for the free agent pitcher.
The only reason his contract hadn’t been finalized sooner was because of scheduling for a physical, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Welcome back to the winter meetings
SAN DIEGO — Welcome to the winter meetings. Finally.
It’s been three years since Major League Baseball last held its annual convention/rumor mill churner/schmoozefest in person. It was held in San Diego that year. This year, we’re back. And a busy week is expected.
Jacob deGrom signed a massive five-year, $185-million contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday, leaving the New York Mets behind, but a bunch of high-profile free agents remain. Will Aaron Judge remain in New York? Where does Carlos Rodón go? What about the four top-tier shortstops (Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson)?
The Dodgers and Turner are open to a reunion, but aren’t likely to meet at the right price. Turner’s suitors include the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. If Turner signs elsewhere, the Dodgers could choose to move Gavin Lux to shortstop, pursue another premier shortstop via free agency or acquire a cheaper veteran to play the position.
The Dodgers have already made two significant moves, re-signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract and non-tendering former MVP Cody Bellinger. A reunion with Bellinger remains possible, but the center fielder is testing the market. Someone else to keep an eye on: Justin Turner, who is a free agent for the second time in two years.
The Angels, meanwhile, have already been busy. They signed left-hander Tyler Anderson away from the Dodgers and trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and utilityman Gio Urshela.
With Shohei Ohtani entering his walk year, the Angels can always do more to compete in a loaded American League West. Will they? The answer could come this week in San Diego.