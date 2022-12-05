MLB winter meetings: Dodgers sign Clayton Kershaw; Mets land Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander signs with Mets over Dodgers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 28. Verlander is joining the New York Mets. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Minutes after the Dodgers announced they re-signed Clayton Kershaw on Monday morning, the world found out the team fell short on signing another future Hall of Famer.

Justin Verlander, a fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner, decided to sign with the New York Mets over the Dodgers. He agreed to a two-year, $86 million deal with an option for a third year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Dodgers targeted Verlander to bolster their rotation, which will be without Walker Buehler for perhaps the entire 2023 season. Verlander turns 40 in February, but he posted a 1.75 ERA across 175 innings for the Houston Astros last season before helping the club win their second World Series in six seasons.

As it stands, the Dodgers’ starting rotation is Kershaw, Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May after the club saw Tyler Anderson sign with the Angels earlier in the offseason. Andrew Heaney, a starter for them last season, remains a free agent.

The Dodgers will now have to pivot — whether it’s to another starting pitcher or another department remains to be seen.