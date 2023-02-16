Dodgers spring training live updates: Pitchers and catchers continue to get their work in

Mike Clevinger asks everyone to wait before judging domestic violence allegations

White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger works out during a spring training on Wednesday. (Matt York / Associated Press)

For the second straight year, a team has begun spring training at Camelback Ranch with a starting pitcher under investigation to determine whether he violated Major League Baseball’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy.

A year ago, it was the Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

This time, on the other side of the facility, the Chicago White Sox are facing uncertainty after Mike Clevinger was accused of domestic violence.

Unlike Bauer, however, Clevinger has not been put on paid administrative leave. Instead, Clevinger joined his new team for their first official workout Wednesday, two months after signing with the White Sox.

