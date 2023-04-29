Live
Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the New York Mets on April 18. Kershaw is 4-1 with a 2.32 earned-run average over five starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers as they continue their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PDT (SNLA | FS1 | MLB.TV).

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know about the Dodgers

Dodgers’ starting lineup vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Here’s the starting lineup for the Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight. Will Smith is back in the designated hitter spot and Chris Taylor is batting in the No. 4 spot.

Friday recap: Miguel Vargas and Mookie Betts power Dodgers to victory

By Mike DiGiovanna

The Dodgers found a kindred spirit in the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, a fellow defending division champion that has underachieved and underwhelmed as much as they have for the first month of the season.

The struggling visitors served as something of a healing balm for the Dodgers, who overcame a rocky start from Dustin May with an early homer from Mookie Betts and a late two-run shot from Miguel Vargas for a 7-3 victory before a crowd of 48,138 in Chavez Ravine.

May walked two and gave up two runs in a 26-pitch first and needed a career-high 104 pitches to complete five innings, but the Cardinals (10-17) couldn’t put another dent in May or the bullpen until the ninth, when they scored once off left-hander Alex Vesia.

Read more >>>

