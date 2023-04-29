Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers’ starting lineup vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Here’s the starting lineup for the Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight. Will Smith is back in the designated hitter spot and Chris Taylor is batting in the No. 4 spot.
Friday recap: Miguel Vargas and Mookie Betts power Dodgers to victory
The Dodgers found a kindred spirit in the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, a fellow defending division champion that has underachieved and underwhelmed as much as they have for the first month of the season.
The struggling visitors served as something of a healing balm for the Dodgers, who overcame a rocky start from Dustin May with an early homer from Mookie Betts and a late two-run shot from Miguel Vargas for a 7-3 victory before a crowd of 48,138 in Chavez Ravine.
May walked two and gave up two runs in a 26-pitch first and needed a career-high 104 pitches to complete five innings, but the Cardinals (10-17) couldn’t put another dent in May or the bullpen until the ninth, when they scored once off left-hander Alex Vesia.
