Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Friday recap: Miguel Vargas and Mookie Betts power Dodgers to victory

The Dodgers found a kindred spirit in the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, a fellow defending division champion that has underachieved and underwhelmed as much as they have for the first month of the season.

The struggling visitors served as something of a healing balm for the Dodgers, who overcame a rocky start from Dustin May with an early homer from Mookie Betts and a late two-run shot from Miguel Vargas for a 7-3 victory before a crowd of 48,138 in Chavez Ravine.

May walked two and gave up two runs in a 26-pitch first and needed a career-high 104 pitches to complete five innings, but the Cardinals (10-17) couldn’t put another dent in May or the bullpen until the ninth, when they scored once off left-hander Alex Vesia.

