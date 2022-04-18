Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Seven-run outburst, Andrew Heaney’s dominant start lead Dodgers to sixth straight win

There was a bloop single. Two walks. Three doubles. Six total hits. And a carousel around the bases.

By the time the fourth inning was over Sunday, the game effectively was too, the Dodgers riding a seven-run outburst against Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle to a 9-1 win at Dodger Stadium.

The victory was the sixth in a row for the Dodgers (7-2), who completed their second consecutive series sweep by following a familiar formula: They got good pitching, with starter Andrew Heaney striking out 11 over six scoreless innings, and their lineup came alive for one big frame, sending 11 batters to the plate during a relentless fourth.

“That just shows what this lineup is capable of doing,” said Freddie Freeman, who led the Dodgers with four hits and three RBIs. “Every guy is pretty much a game-changer.”

