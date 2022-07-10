Dodgers vs. Cubs: On a mission to earn All-Star start, Clayton Kershaw gets the win

In final outing before All-Star Game announcement, Clayton Kershaw starts strong

In what is his last chance to solidify his All-Star Game candidacy before full rosters are revealed Sunday, Clayton Kershaw has begun his start against Cubs with four impressive innings.

After striking out the side in the first, Kershaw easily navigated a leadoff single in the second, striking out another batter before dialing up an inning-ending double-play.

That was the only hit he gave up through four innings, and he’d struck out seven. The Dodgers, however, haven’t gotten to Marcus Stroman and the game is scoreless headed to the fifth inning.

Prior to the game, manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw is not only worthy of an All-Star Game selection — despite missing a month earlier this season with a back injury — but is deserving of starting the game at Dodger Stadium, as well, a decision that will be made by Brian Snitker, the manager of the reigning NL champion Atlanta Braves.

“I know that Brian is a fan of the game and understands the fan bases, so it wouldn’t surprise me if Clayton is named a starter and started the game,” Roberts said, adding: “I’d be crazy not to think that Clayton should be named the starter.”

Early on, Kershaw’s performance is only backing that up.

Through 4: No score