Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers against the Twins.
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.
(Nicole Neri / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney makes his second start for a Dodgers team looking to sweep their four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Hunter Greene’s record speed thrills, but Julio Urías outduels him in Dodgers’ victory

By Steve Henson

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws to the plate during the first inning.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

It’s likely no one has compared Julio Urías to a tortoise. Because he hails from Culiacan, Mexico, his nickname is “Culichi,” not “Tortuga.”

But reach high atop that dusty bookshelf and grab “The Tortoise and the Hare” from Aesop’s Fables. Cast Cincinnati Reds triple-digit wonder Hunter Greene as the speedy hare. Urías and his slow-pokey pitches topping out at 93 mph are you-know-who.

We know who won that race.

This one followed a similar script. The Dodgers got to Greene in the sixth inning and cruised to a 5-2 win Saturday night in front of 50,039 at Dodger Stadium.

