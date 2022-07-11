Dodgers finish off four-game sweep of Cubs

Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin named to NL All-Star team

Clayton Kershaw (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were named National League All-Star pitchers on Sunday.

This makes All-Star nod No. 9 for Kershaw, a perennial Cy Young candidate, and Gonsolin’s first — a more than deserving inclusion for the guy who’s become the ace of the Dodgers’ staff this season. Gonsolin so far this season is 11-0 with a thin 1.62 ERA.

The debate of late has been over which Dodger should be the rightful starter of this All-Star Game, hosted at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980: Kershaw, the Dodgers’ homegrown product from Dallas, or Gonsolin, who is in the middle of a breakout year.

“It’s at Dodger Stadium, I’ve been here a long time, I get all that,” Kershaw said last week, “but I don’t want to take anybody’s spot that’s more deserving than me … especially if that guy’s on my team.”

One notable snub, Julio Urías, was again not included in the list of All-Star pitchers, despite being in the midst of another exciting season.

Asked whether Urías deserves to be an All-Star — before Sunday’s final list was revealed and before his start against the Chicago Cubs — Dodger manager Dave Roberts said: “I really do. I just think that managers have a bias towards their own players… he got overlooked last year, and he followed that up with an even better year this year.”

